Testing offered at Northgate Community Church in Cathedral City this week

News Headlines

Coronavirus testing is being offered at Northgate Community Church in Cathedral City this week.

Testing will be available from Monday, January 11 to Friday, January 15, at Northgate Community Church in Cathedral City, 30-010 Date Palm Dr. The site is open from 7:00 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily.

Testing is open to anyone. Appointments are required and can be made online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Walk-ins will be limited to replace missed appointments.

The site is operated by the State of California and OptumServe, in partnership with Riverside County, and can accommodate up to 165 appointments per day.

According to a release, “All residents are encouraged to get tested, which helps public health officials identify cases and ultimately slow the spread of the virus by more effectively isolating those who are COVID‑positive so they can recover without passing the virus to others. Testing is for everyone, regardless of immigration status, insurance, or whether one has symptoms or not. There is no charge to the individual.”

“With the rapid spread of coronavirus, it is important to have testing closer and widely available in our communities to slow the spread of this virus,” said Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “Having this testing site in Cathedral City will improve access for these residents, especially for those who haven’t been tested before now, and it will help keep their coworkers, families and the community safe.”

In addition to this temporary testing location, testing sites are at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio, and state-operated testing sites at the Palm Springs Convention Center and in Desert Hot Springs. Riverside County residents are also getting tested at pharmacies, community health centers, nonprofit health clinics, hospitals, private testing sites and urgent cares.For information on testing and county and state-operated testing sites, visit https://gettested.ruhealth.org.