Communities honoring Martin Luther King, Jr despite pandemic

COVID-19 has stopped people from celebrating many things this past year, but it can’t stop the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

In Desert Hot Spring, A Unity March organized by the DHS Christian Ministerial Fellowship will take place at 2 p.m. at the Desert Hot Springs Police Station.

The march will go from the police station to the First Community Baptist Church. Participants will march "in an effort to show endeavor to stand united as a community."

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be covering this community march.