President Joe Biden plans to unveil an immigration bill on his first day in office

President Joe Biden said he will unveil a new immigration bill on day one of his presidency, Wednesday January 20th. This bill is in hope to provide an eight-year path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. without legal status.

As a candidate, Biden called Trump’s actions on immigration an “unrelenting assault” on American values and said he would “undo the damage” while continuing to maintain border enforcement.

What the bill will include:

Those living in the U.S. as of Jan. 1, 2021, without legal status would have a five-year path to temporary legal status, or a green card, if they pass background checks, pay taxes and fulfill other basic requirements. From there, it's a three-year path to naturalization, if they decide to pursue citizenship.

Dreamers, the young people who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children, as well as agricultural workers and people under temporary protective status could qualify more immediately for green cards if they are working, are in school or meet other requirements.

Address some of the root causes of migration from Central America to the United States, and provide grants for workforce development and English language learning.

What it does not include:

A robust border security element, but rather calls for coming up with strategies.

Does not create any new guest worker or other visa programs.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will speak with local TODEC leaders and an immigration attorney about what this means for those in the Coachella Valley moving forward. Tune in for the full report at 6 p.m. on KESQ.