Fire crews respond to apartment fire in downtown Palm Springs
Palm Springs Fire units are currently on scene of a two story apartment complex, in the 300 block of North Palm Canyon, where a small fire broke out early Thursday morning.
According to fire officials on scene they got the call just before 10:00 am that smoke was coming from the two story abandoned apartment complex. The story is still developing but we are told they have it under control and that there are no injuries. Check back later for updates.
