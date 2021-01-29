Spike in local healthcare workers seeking therapy, mental health services amid pandemic trauma

News Headlines

Our hospitals have been fighting the relentless coronavirus for almost a year now, with the death toll skyrocketing in recent months.

“It’s been really hard I mean we talk about it everyday,” said Dr. Anil Perumbeti, Medical Director, Eisenhower Health Intensive Care Unit.

Those on the frontlines have been witnessing patient deaths in numbers they’ve never seen before.

“We want to give them comfort, we want to give them reassurance and literally hold their hands...but at the same time we don’t want to lie and misrepresent what’s happening,” said Dr. Perumbeti.

And with family members not allowed inside, these frontline heroes are often not only just medical providers but also filling that role of family and emotional support.

“Unfortunately a lot of people are having their last conversation with a doctor or nurse before they get put on a ventilator,” said Dr. Perumbeti.

As a result, there has been an increasing number of local healthcare workers seeking therapy and mental health services.

“That stress...being thrown onto the first responder is so intense,” said Ken Seeley, Founder, Ken Seeley Rehab.

Ken Seeley, a local certified trauma specialist, says he’s seen a drastic increase in first responders coming in for mental health services in the last year.

“[They’re facing] the difficulties of going to work and not knowing if someone is going to be alive that day that was there yesterday,” said Seeley.

He says his center has been helping many who are struggling with overwhelming grief. “We’re seeing: isolation, depression, drugs, alcohol...to numb the discomfort of the pain of the trauma that they’re experiencing,” he said.

Seeley added that many in the healthcare industry can feel reluctant to seek help.

“They’re out there and their mentality is I’m the helper and you’re the one that needs help, so they can’t relate when it comes time for when they need help,” he said.

But it’s something he says can’t wait: “Don’t wait for the crisis. Jump in now and start joining support groups around trauma. Please ask for support because we all need it.”

For those looking for support, Seeley recommends the following:

Ken Seeley Rehab Center Peer-Support Meetings: https://kenseeleycommunities.com/online-aa-meetings-free/#section4

National Resource: https://codegreencampaign.org/resources/

California Resource: https://healingourown.org/getting-help