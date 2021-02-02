Safer ways to enjoy the Super Bowl during the pandemic

News Headlines

The CDC has updated guidelines for small gatherings ahead of the Super Bowl. Gathering virtually or with the people you live with is the safest way to celebrate the Super Bowl this year.

CDC Guidelines

The CDC wants people to avoid shouting, cheering loudly, or singing. Instead, they recommend people to clap, stomp their feet, or bring (or provide) hand-held noisemakers.

More on small gatherings listed by the CDC

