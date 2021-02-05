Coachella breaks ground on $5.3 million project to improve Grapefruit Blvd.

News Headlines

The City of Coachella held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning for a new $5.3 million dollar project to improve the stretch of Grapefruit Blvd. between Leoco Lane and 9th Street.

The project is officially called the “Grapefruit Boulevard Urban Greening Connectivity Project.”

“It’s been about two and a half years in the works,” said Mayor Steven Hernandez, City of Coachella

The project first and foremost aims to improve the safety of the area and quality of the road. A stoplight will be installed at the intersection of Grapefruit Blvd. and Sixth Street. A center median will be built along the main artery, and the road will also be turned into a two lane street in each direction with sidewalks and bike lanes. “Making sure that people have the ability to walk and bike safely,” added Hernandez.

In addition to safety improvements, the project will also make the area more recreational. “Ultimately it’s just going to beautify this whole stretch of road,” said Hernandez.

The project will plant 288 trees and 1500 new plants along Grapefruit Blvd. Beyond the aesthetic value, the new plant life is meant to provide 'essential ecosystem services.'

“It’s going to help absorb some of the greenhouse gases in the area,” explained Hernandez. He says the trees will also help shade businesses from the blistering summer heat.

$1.3 million dollars in funding came from the Coachella Valley Association of Governments. “I’m excited to see the work already underway,” said Tom Kirk, Executive Director CVAG.

The rest will be covered by a grant from the state. The project is expected to be complete by July of this year.