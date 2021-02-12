Vaccination clinic at Palm Springs Convention Center opens Friday morning

News Headlines

A new coronavirus vaccination site is officially opening Friday at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

“Today we will be vaccinating 350 residents who are currently eligible. That includes residents who are 65 years of age or older or workers in education, food and agriculture or healthcare,” said Brooke Federico, public information officer, Riverside County.

Riverside University Health system has partnered with the City of Palm Springs and the company Curative to bring this mass vaccination site to the Coachella Valley.

“We will be opening more appointments soon for next week. That will be 500 each day Monday through Friday,” Federico told News Channel 3's Madison Weil.

Each day, the clinic will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are necessary and will be offered for those individuals in phase 1a (all tiers) and phase 1b (tier 1), including residents ages 65 and older.

Once more appointments for this location are available, people can schedule their appointment by going to Curative.com.