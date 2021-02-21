Investigation underway for missing North Palm Springs woman

News Headlines

In North Palm Springs, deputies are searching for a missing 65 year old woman. The name of this female is Robin Patricia Barr. She was reported missing on Thursday, February 18, 2021, when detectives were investigating a suspicious circumstance call on Vermillion Road in the unincorporated North Palm Springs area.

Investigators said the Riverside County Sheriff's Central Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

There has been no word on what the suspicious circumstances were. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Central Homicide Investigator Joshua Manjarrez at (760) 393-3530 or (951) 955-2777.