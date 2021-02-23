Riverside County hosting virtual job fair for veterans

News Headlines

Public and private-sector employers will conduct interviews and make tentative job offers Tuesday morning during a virtual job fair for veterans.

Organized by the Riverside County Department of Housing, Homelessness

and Workforce Solutions, the job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon via

video-conferencing software. To take part, CLICK HERE.

More than 17 employers are signed up for the event, according to

organizers. Public-sector entities include SunLine Transit Agency, the Department of Veteran Affairs and multiple Riverside County agencies. Private-sector participants include Amazon, SunLogix, Renova Energy Corp., Farmers Insurance and Winslow Drake Investment Management.

Unlike traditional career fairs in which employers can beckon prospective employees over to their tables, attendees must make the first "move" at the virtual event.

Upon "entering" the virtual job fair, attendees will have the option of several "vendor booths" in the form of dashboard icons. They can click

on the icon and begin chatting with hiring managers instantly.

Organizers urged veterans to sign up early, although same-day

registration will be accepted.

Job seekers can register at:

https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/5093-veterans-fair

