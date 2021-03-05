Pedestrian deaths on the rise, safety enforcement operation planned for Indio

News Headlines

The Indio Police Department will be out on Friday, March 5, looking for violations made by drivers and pedestrians that are illegal or dangerous.

The Indio Police Department says they will be conducting a traffic enforcement operation in an effort to educate drivers and pedestrians on traffic laws meant to keep them safe on the road.

Special attention will be directed toward “drivers failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, speeding, making illegal turns, not stopping for signs and signals, or any other traffic violation. Officers will stop pedestrians who cross the street illegally, fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way, or are distracted while walking,” according to a release from the department.

Police say pedestrian fatalities are rising at an alarming rate.

They’re reminding the public that pedestrians should only cross the street using crosswalks or intersections, preferably with a stop sign or signal. In addition, pedestrians should be looking for cars backing up and avoid darting between parked cars, make eye contact with drivers and wear bright clothing during the day and reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

They say drivers should always wait for pedestrians to cross the street, slow down or prepare to stop when crossing an intersection where there is foot traffic and stop at the crosswalk line to allow other drivers to see and yield to pedestrians. Pedestrians and drivers can also ensure everyone gets where we need to go safely by avoiding distractions.

The Indio Police Department added they support the new OTS public awareness campaign, "Go Safely, California," a resource for Californians on how to be safe on the go.

To find out more about the campaign, visit gosafelyca.org.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.