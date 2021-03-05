Police investigating attempted Palm Springs armed robbery

News Headlines

Police were investigating an attempted armed robbery in Palm Springs early Friday morning but reported no immediate arrests or suspect information.

A clerk at a 7-Eleven store on the 2400 block of North Palm Canyon Drive says he was held up by a man with a pellet gun.

Surveillance video, obtained by KESQ News Channel 3, captured an exchange between the two men.

The clerk tells KESQ News Channel 3 he thwarted the suspect, who then ran off into an alleyway behind the store.

Officers were called to the scene and were expected to review the video.

KESQ News Channel 3 has reached out to palm springs police for further details.

A police spokesman said they were actively investigating the incident and were actively looking for a suspect.