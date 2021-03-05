Skip to Content
today at 7:00 am
Published 6:48 am

Police investigating attempted Palm Springs armed robbery

Police were investigating an attempted armed robbery in Palm Springs early Friday morning.

Police were investigating an attempted armed robbery in Palm Springs early Friday morning but reported no immediate arrests or suspect information.

A clerk at a 7-Eleven store on the 2400 block of North Palm Canyon Drive says he was held up by a man with a pellet gun.

Surveillance video, obtained by KESQ News Channel 3, captured an exchange between the two men.

The clerk tells KESQ News Channel 3 he thwarted the suspect, who then ran off into an alleyway behind the store.

Officers were called to the scene and were expected to review the video.

KESQ News Channel 3 has reached out to palm springs police for further details.

A police spokesman said they were actively investigating the incident and were actively looking for a suspect.

