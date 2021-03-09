Riverside County health officials urge not to give up on testing as vaccinations ramp up

News Headlines

As the state and county focus on coronavirus vaccines, there's been a shift in Riverside County testing numbers.

During the Board of Supervisor's meeting, county public health officials say fewer people are getting tested, causing our case rate and adjusted case rate per 100,000 to not meet the state's metric for a less restrictive tier.

But a year into the pandemic, public health experts urge individuals to remain vigilant about getting tested — not only to protect themselves and the health of those around them, but also to help officials understand the extent of community spread of the virus and how it is changing over time.