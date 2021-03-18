Supporters say they’ve collected 2 million signatures to recall Governor Newsom, what happens next?

News Headlines

Supporters of the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom had until Wednesday to turn in signatures.

Nearly 1.5 million signatures are needed to trigger a recall election. Organizers say they’ve collected 2 million. All signatures must first be verified, however, by the California Secretary of State's Office.

Governor Newsom has been on the offensive this week acknowledging the recall effort and pushing back.

“Am I worried about it? Of course I'm worried about it,” Governor Newsom said on ABC’s The View.

“I think we saved thousands and thousands of lives,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Each individual county now has to process these collected signatures. News Channel 3 reached out to the Riverside County Registrar of Voters Office and they shared that more than 92,000 signatures in support of the recall have been verified here in our county. They have also recorded more than 12,000 invalid signatures so far.

If enough signatures are verified, there will be an election later this year. Voters will be asked if they want to recall the governor and who they would want to replace him.