Governor Gavin Newsom and First Lady Jill Biden to visit Delano in honor of Cesar Chavez Day

News Headlines

Governor Gavin Newsom and First Lady Jill Biden will be in Delano, California on Wednesday in honor of Cesar Chavez Day.

Newsom and Biden will visit ‘The Forty Acres’ to take part in a Day of Action alongside the Cesar Chavez Foundation and the United Farmworkers Foundation, according to the state.

Cesar Chavez was a civil rights activist that fought for equality, fair treatment and fair wages for many agricultural and farmworker communities. His legacy and movement continues today across the nation.

Back in January, President Biden had a bronze bust of Chavez placed in the White House.

“For us to see it, it just signifies that the Biden administration is really caring about the labor class the working class, the farmworker," said Steven Hernandez, Mayor of Coachella.

“Its about elevating the conversation of our farmer workers that they deserve to be treated with respect and with dignity and to be treated as frontline and essential employees and that deserve to be paid a living wages," he said.