PSUSD students in pre-k through 2nd grade resume in-person learning

Palm Springs Unified School District students in grades pre-K through 2nd are heading back to class on Monday.

Families can expect several safety precautions including socially distanced desks, sanitizing stations and masks required on campus at all time.

Additionally, each PSUSD classroom is equipped with a new air purifier to improve ventilation.

News Channel 3's Madison Weil spoke with Eric Antuna, the Principal at Agua Caliente Elementary, to learn more about students' return to campus.

"Lunch and breakfast will be a grab-and-go to take home," he explained. "As kids leave for the day they're going to grab their lunch and breakfast for the next day."

Antuna says students will have recess on campus, but they will be split up into groups to reduce the number of kids participating at one time.

Students are returning on a hybrid model of learning for now, meaning students are split into two groups and alternate which days they're on campus.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on PSUSD students and their return to in-person learning.