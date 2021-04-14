Indian Canyon reopens, Gene Autry remains closed at the wash due to windy conditions

News Headlines

UPDATE: 9:37 a.m. Wednesday:

Palm Springs Police have reopened North Indian Canyon at the wash.

Address/Location: N Indian Canyon at the Wash - South of Interstate 10 is now OPEN.

https://t.co/HcVqvcIPos — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) April 14, 2021

ORIGINAL COVERAGE:

As of Wednesday morning, both Gene Autry and Indian Canyon at the wash are completely shut down due to blowing sand and poor visibility.

A wind advisory has been extended until 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Palm Springs police encourage drivers to take alternate routes: Highway 111 north to the I-10 freeway or Vista Chino to Date Palm instead.

According to the National Weather Service, winds will subside somewhat during the morning, then strengthen again for the afternoon and early evening.

Gusts could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, the NWS said.

Drivers were urged to use extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Residents were also urged to secure outdoor objects.

First Alert Weather Alert: Strong winds and reduced air quality

Winds reached 40+ MPH on the valley floor Tuesday afternoon, meeting the criteria for a First Alert Weather Alert Day. Similar conditions can be expected throughout today, but especially in the evening hours (as was the case Tuesday).

