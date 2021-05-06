Martha’s Village and Kitchen hosting ‘Celebration of Mothers’ event, raising funds to help homeless moms

News Headlines

Martha’s Village and Kitchen is hosting a ‘Celebration of Mothers’ event on Saturday at the Westfield Mall in Palm Desert.

Flower bouquets will be available for donations while supplies last and children can make a handmade Mother’s Day card at their activity table.

According to organizers, the event will run from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday. It's taking place on level 1 of the mall, next to Bath & Body Works.

Each contribution made at the event will go towards helping homeless mothers here in the Coachella Valley.

For more information visit: https://marthasvillage.org