Valley florists adapt to global flower shortage ahead of Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day just days away, valley florists say business is booming.

“We’re doing very well...it’s almost back to normal,” said Mark Weinstein, Owner, Rancho Mirage Florist.

The normal supply of flowers, however, has been disrupted by the pandemic for several reasons.

“The flower production has been difficult. Growers didn’t plant bulbs and we have had to get a lot of flowers imported,” said Weinstein.

Weinstein says the flower shortage is being felt around the world as COVID-19 has halted normal transportation and trade. “Flowers coming from overseas can’t get on flights,” he said.

Florists have also unfortunately faced a challenging year when it comes to the weather.

“In South America and Costa Rica, temperatures have dropped to very, very cold,” said David Rohr, Co-Owner, David Rohr Floral Studio in Cathedral City.

Rohr says many of his local suppliers in nearby areas have faced staffing shortages too.

“Because of the COVID situation there were no workers. The grounds were left alone...the flowers died or weren’t watered,” he explained.

Rohr also says the pandemic has forced many major flower companies to lease out their space to cannabis production instead. “I guess there's more money in pot than petunias,” he said.

Florists say adapting this year has been key in keeping business afloat -- adding they’re grateful for the return of holiday celebrations and loyal customers.