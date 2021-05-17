Coachella Valley winds close roads and cause inconveniences for residents

News Headlines

Winds over the weekend hit peaks above 70 mph for areas like Whitewater. Gusts for areas in Desert Hot Springs reached above 60 mph winds. The valley floor was also included, Palm Springs Airport hit a peak gust of 45 mph.

Over the weekend, Palm Springs Police Department tweeted that N Indian Canyon Between Tramview and Palm Springs Station Rd closed due to low visibility from blowing sand and dust. Monday morning, that road was opened. Monday morning, N. Gene Autry between E. Via Escuela and Salvia Rd. remained closed. Palm Springs Police said they will evaluate conditions early Tuesday morning for a possible reopening.

Coachella Valley residents are used to the wind but are ready to be done with the inconveniences it causes. “I picked yesterday to BBQ outside because the temperature was down and low and behold it was windy. It kept blowing the flame out so I finally had to come in the house,” said Joan, a Palm Desert resident. These gusty winds come from strong a strong onshore flow. This flow filters in cooler air to the region but also brings the gusty winds.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will have more details on the winds live tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on KESQ.