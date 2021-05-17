It’s Tax Day, what to do if you still need to file your 2020 taxes

News Headlines

It’s Tax Day — many Americans have procrastinated on filing their 2020 taxes.

If you need more time, you can file for an extension online. But it’s important to remember: an extension to file, is not an extension to pay. If you owe money, you’ll still have to make a payment. The good news is the IRS says they are willing to work with people if making the full payment isn’t possible by Monday.

“Send something as much as you can. Call the IRS, let them know your situation, try to do a payment plan. The IRS is always willing to work with taxpayers. But we can't help you unless you contact the IRS,” said Alejandra Castro, IRS.

For those who will have filed by midnight on Monday, save a PDF of your confirmation. If you were unhappy or surprised by the amount of money you owed this year, you may need to make adjustments to your withholding. On the flip side, if you had a big refund, you can opt to have a lower amount withheld throughout the year.

Refunds are typically issued within 21 days. You can check the "Where's my refund?" tool on the IRS website for status updates.