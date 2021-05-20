Gene Autry remains closed, wind and dust advisories in effect through Friday

News Headlines

N. Gene Autry is closed from Via Escuela to Interstate 10 once again Thursday morning due to blowing sand and poor visibility.

According to our First Alert Weather team, expect gusts between 35-50 MPH in the wind-prone spots around the desert (Desert Hot Springs, Thousand Palms, etc.) through Friday evening.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of the Coachella Valley through 11:00 p.m. Friday. A First Alert Weather Alert Day has also been called for the Coachella Valley due to the winds.

South Coast Air Quality Management District has also issued a dust advisory through Friday for portions of the eastern South Coast Air Basin and the Coachella Valley. According to the district, blowing dust and sand may result in Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the San Gorgonio Pass area and the Coachella Valley.

South Coast AQMD encourages those in areas of direct impact to limit exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed, and avoiding vigorous physical activity.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor and track the impactful winds, potentially extending the First Alert Weather Alert Day into Friday night. Check back for updates.

