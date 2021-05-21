Fantasy Springs Resort Casino hosting company-wide job fair 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

News Headlines

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino is hosting a company-wide job fair on Friday, May 21st from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its Special Events Center.

Department managers will be on hand to interview candidates for up to 60 open positions, including Food & Beverage, Hotel, Cash Operations, Table Games, Public Safety, and more. Applicants must wear a mask while on property.

Job fair attendees should bring an updated resume and dress appropriately to be interviewed. All employment opportunities can be viewed at www.fantasyspringsresort.com/employment/. To schedule an appointment, contact the Human Resources department at (760) 238-5687.

“This job fair could very well be the start of an exciting career for many,” said Robert Silverang, Vice President of Human Resources. “We’re looking for talented candidates who embody our company’s core values — entertainment, passion, relationships, and professionalism.”

The company says they offer competitive pay, benefit packages, PTO, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement. Other perks include tuition reimbursement, 401K, employee assistance program, referral program ($500) and service awards/recognition.

For more information, visit https://www.fantasyspringsresort.com