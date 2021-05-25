A look ahead at what the Coachella Valley will look like come June 15 when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

News Headlines

Tuesday, Riverside County officials announced will remain in the orange tier as metrics do not meet moving forward into the yellow tier. This means, the Coachella Valley will need to wait until June 15 for a move back to normal. California is expecting to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on June 15.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will share information given by Dr. Geoffrey Leung, Riverside County’s public health officer. He talked about where California stands overall and how big indoor and outdoor events might have some different practices. Tune in tonight at 5 p.m. on KESQ.