Local Boy Scouts hosting blood drive to help with regional shortage

LifeStream blood bank continues to experience a blood shortage due to the pandemic. A few local Boy Scout troops are looking to help by hosting a series of blood drives this week.

Blood drive details:

Boy Scouts of America at American Legion Post 739

44200 Sun Gold St.

Main Room

Indio, CA 92201

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

01:00 p.m. – 06:00 p.m.

Boy Scouts of America at Riverside Elks Lodge

6166 Brockton Ave.

Riverside, CA 92506

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

02:00 p.m. – 07:00 p.m.

Boy Scouts of America at Vantage Point Church

8500 Archibald Ave.

Bloodmobile

Corona, CA 92880

Thursday, May 27, 2021

10:00 a.m. – 04:00 p.m.

Boy Scouts of America in Redlands

1230 Indiana Court

Conference Room

Redlands, CA 92374

Saturday, May 29, 2021

10:00 a.m. – 03:00 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, visit lstream.org, call 800-879-4484 or download the LifeStream mobile app. Coronavirus precautions will be taken to ensure donor safety.