Local Boy Scouts hosting blood drive to help with regional shortage
LifeStream blood bank continues to experience a blood shortage due to the pandemic. A few local Boy Scout troops are looking to help by hosting a series of blood drives this week.
Blood drive details:
Boy Scouts of America at American Legion Post 739
44200 Sun Gold St.
Main Room
Indio, CA 92201
01:00 p.m. – 06:00 p.m.
Boy Scouts of America at Riverside Elks Lodge
6166 Brockton Ave.
Riverside, CA 92506
02:00 p.m. – 07:00 p.m.
Boy Scouts of America at Vantage Point Church
8500 Archibald Ave.
Bloodmobile
Corona, CA 92880
10:00 a.m. – 04:00 p.m.
Boy Scouts of America in Redlands
1230 Indiana Court
Conference Room
Redlands, CA 92374
10:00 a.m. – 03:00 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, visit lstream.org, call 800-879-4484 or download the LifeStream mobile app. Coronavirus precautions will be taken to ensure donor safety.
