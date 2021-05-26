A lunar eclipse and ‘flower supermoon’ took place overnight, here’s what you missed

News Headlines

Some valley residents were up early trying to catch a glimpse of the lunar eclipse and ‘flower supermoon' — a phenomenon which hasn't happened since January of 2019.

The total eclipse happened just after 4 a.m. and lasted about 15 minutes. Unfortunately for us here in the desert, the clouds created a challenge making it difficult to see.

“We were hoping to see the moon pass through the earth’s shadow and the light would bend around the earth’s atmosphere and give the moon a nice reddish tint. The main problem was the clouds coming in from the coast," said Lauren Zuckerberg, a Program Coordinator at the Rancho Mirage Observatory.

Zuckerberg explained a lunar eclipse happens when the sun, earth and full moon align. During the eclipse, people can typically see the moon take on a reddish hue. This eclipse is called a ‘flower supermoon’ because it happened in May when flowers are blooming across North America.

Another partial eclipse is expected in November of this year.