In-person job fair being held at Ace Hotel and Swim Club in Palm Springs

An in-person job fair is being held at the Ace Hotel and Swim Club in Palm Springs on Thursday, May 27th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the hotel, those hired at the job fair will receive a $500 signing bonus.

Positions available include server, bartender, room service attendant, host, busser/runner, housekeeping room

attendant, line cook, prep cook, massage therapist, licensed hair and makeup artist, front desk agent and reservations agent.

Safety measures will be observed and masks will be required to attend on site.