today at 5:54 AM
Published 5:53 AM

VFW Post 3699 and local boy scouts honor veterans buried at Coachella Valley Public Cemetery

It’s Memorial Day — events are happening throughout the valley to honor those who have served and given their lives for our country. 

Early Monday morning, VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post 3699 and local boy scouts gathered at the Coachella Valley Public Cemetery to lay flags on the headstones of all veterans buried there.

According to organizers, more than 1,000 flags are placed on the headstones each year on Memorial Day.

Madison Weil

Madison Weil joined the KESQ News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 News Team in June 2018. Learn more about Madison here.

