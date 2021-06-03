State lawmakers working on $30 million to address water troubles at Oasis Mobilehome Park

News Headlines

Some state funding could be on the way to help residents at Oasis Mobilehome Park in Thermal and the surrounding areas. The neighborhood has faced several public health and safety challenges, including lack of safe drinking water.

On Wednesday evening, both the Senate and Assembly budget committees reached an agreement on the inclusion of Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia’s (D-Coachella) $30 million budget request to support the residents of Oasis Mobilehome Park and help resolve the urgent public health and housing crisis in the Eastern Coachella Valley.

“The $30 million we requested to serve the residents of Oasis Mobilehome Park has been officially included in both the Senate and Assembly budget proposals. This is a major feat, and we want to recognize Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability as well as all our local and statewide partners who lent their voices to this important cause. I especially want to credit the Oasis Mobilehome Park residents who have been their own best advocates in defending their rights. We are very close and must continue our advocacy to bring these funds across the legislative finish line and send to Governor Newsom for a signature on the final state budget,” said Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia.

“California is stepping up to support our regional housing solutions, including the severe public health and affordable housing concerns we are encountering in the Eastern Coachella Valley. The $30 million will address an urgent public health crisis, prevent homelessness, and provide access to safe, secure, and dignified housing for residents. We are grateful to have earned the support of Assembly Budget Chair Ting, Assembly Budget Subcommittee 4 Chair Carrillo, and Senate Budget Chair Skinner on this critical priority and on several other local requests we have submitted.”

The privately-owned Oasis Mobilehome Park is located on tribal land within federal jurisdiction. Issues over jurisdiction have made the severe public health and safety situation at Oasis Mobilehome Park difficult to navigate.

Garcia’s budget request was submitted in collaboration with residents, Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability, and with the support of dozens of local advocates and organizations.

The Legislature must approve the final 2021-22 California Budget by June 15. Upon approval, the budget will be sent to Governor Newsom for his signature.