Valley school districts wrap up 2020-21 school year, look ahead to fall

After a long year, our local school districts have finally reached the finish line. Friday is the last day of school for Desert Sands and Palm Springs Unified School District families. Thursday was the last day for Coachella Valley Unified School District.

Many schools are hosting graduation ceremonies in June, with certain modifications or capacity limits in place due to the pandemic. Check with your child's school for specific details.

The three districts have said they plan to work closely with the county on reopening guidelines come fall. They will continue to release updated plans throughout the summer.

When it comes to the 2021-22 school year, Governor Gavin Newsom has said he’d like to see all California schools completely reopen five days a week.

In April, Newsom said his administration sees no barriers to getting back into classrooms, however, he’s also said the recommendation would not be a requirement. Newsom has said he will not order classrooms to open, but will instead offer financial incentives for open schools and continue to prioritize vaccines.

Stay with News Channel 3 for your back-to-school updates throughout the summer.