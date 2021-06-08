Coachella launches ‘Opportunity Coachella,’ financial incentive program for new businesses

News Headlines

The City of Coachella is launching a new incentive program for businesses called “Opportunity Coachella.”

The city plans to accept proposals from businesses seeking to launch, expand or relocate to the east valley. A panel of judges will evaluate the different proposals and award financial prizes: first place will earn $5,000 followed by $3,000 and $2,000 dollar prizes.

“This is an effort for us to diversify our economy as well as attract businesses to the eastern end of the Coachella Valley," said Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez.

Mayor Hernandez says they specifically want to attract businesses in three categories: clean energy, hospitality and manufacturing. They also want to bring more jobs to the area: “Often times people commute five, ten or twenty miles to work. So we want to make sure that more businesses come and that our residents have an opportunity to work in the city they live in,” he said.

There will also be an opportunity for residents to earn a little extra money -- he says they’ll be sending out a survey to hear what kinds of businesses residents would like to see in their community. Some who participate will win a Visa gift card.