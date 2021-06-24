CDC extends eviction moratorium through July 31st, ‘Lift to Rise’ still offering rental assistance to locals

News Headlines

The CDC has extended the eviction moratorium currently in place through July 31st — adding this is intended to be the final extension.

“There’s a ton of anxiety...folks want to be able to stay in their homes and keep their children housed,” said Heather Vaikona, CEO, Lift to Rise.

Lift to Rise is a local non-profit currently working alongside Riverside County to help those struggling to pay rent due to a COVID-19-related hardship.

“It’s amazing to all of us that it continues to be the CDC that issues these moratoria...that’s really a recognition of how critical housing is to people’s health,” said Vaikona.

Vaikona says Lift to Rise can help families cover up to 12 months of overdue rent and three months of rent in advance. Both tenants and landlords can apply for financial help.

“I think at the end of the day, landlords recognize the precarious place that residents are in...and just need to get paid,” she said.

Landlords can even contact Lift to Rise to organize a mobile pop-up event where a team will come help tenants apply for financial help on the spot.

“The federal government has provided the resources to us to help families stay in their homes,” explained Mike Walsh, Deputy Director, Riverside County Housing & Workforce Solutions Dept.

Walsh says about $48 million dollars in rental assistance has been given out since the start of the pandemic and there is roughly another $132 million available to help families moving forward.

Anyone impacted by COVID-19 is encouraged to apply. Those interested should visit unitedlift.org or call 211.