Valley animal shelters prepare for Fourth of July, offering free microchipping for pets

Valley animal shelters are gearing up for the Fourth of July and the fireworks that come with the holiday.

“The Fourth of July is notoriously the most stressful holiday for pets in the area,” said Catie Voglio, Marketing & Media Manager, PS Animal Shelter.

Voglio says each year they see an influx of pets after frightened animals escape.

“For dogs, cats and even wildlife...the loud sounds, the flashes of light can be very disconcerting,” she said. “We always recommend making sure that your perimeters are secure, your gates are locked and your fences are fastened.”

In addition to keeping your pet safe inside, they say now is a great time to make sure your pet is microchipped. The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is hosting a free microchipping event this upcoming Friday, July 2nd.

To make an appointment for your pet, call (760) 416 5718 ext. 605. The free microchipping event will last from 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Voglio explains the microchip procedure only takes about 15 minutes. After a chip has been inserted, your contact information is entered into a database and immediately available whenever the chip is scanned.

“That can be scanned at the police stations, at a PetSmart, a Petco, at your vet, at any animal shelter,” she said.

Additionally, some fire stations in Riverside County are now equipped with microchip scanners.

“Fire stations are open 24 hours a day. So it was a really great partnership for us,” said Jaclyn Shart, Operations Chief, Coachella Valley Animal Campus.

The Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms also offers microchipping each Thursday for $21. Shart says making sure your pet has normal, up-to-date tags is critical too. They are currently offering free engraved tags for any pet owner in need.

“Having that current information is going to get pets home and keep them safe for the holiday,” she said.