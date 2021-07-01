‘You never know what’s in your neighborhood,’ valley law enforcement warns of illegal firework danger after LA explosion

News Headlines

A neighborhood in Los Angeles is still dealing with the aftermath of an explosion that happened as police were removing 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks from a home.

The impact of the blast was so great, it flipped nearby cars, shattered windows and scattered debris across nearby streets.

The explosion happened while LAPD was trying to safely detonate ten pounds of homemade explosives inside an armored police vehicle.

“Something happened inside that containment vehicle that should not have happened,” said Chief Michel Moore, Los Angeles Police Dept.

Authorities are still investigating what exactly went wrong with the planned detonation.

Thankfully no one was killed, but 17 were injured. Law enforcement across Southern California, including here in the valley, say the explosion is a clear demonstration of the dangers of illegal fireworks for both the community and first responders.

“You never know what’s in your neighborhood like we saw yesterday in LA. That was only 10 pounds that was in that armored vehicle and you know it’s very dangerous,” said Captain Richard Cordova, Public Information Officer, Cal Fire.

Authorities adding: if you see something suspicious, say something. Don’t hesitate to report it.

“If you see someone that has some, just leave them where they’re at. Call the police or fire department. We’ll come and pick them up,” said Nathan Gunkel, Palm Springs Fire Dept.

And remember, you can be fined up to $5,000 for illegal fireworks this year. “We’ll be enforcing those rules as we come across them,” said Michael Casavan, Palm Springs Police Dept.

Authorities say the only cities allowing “safe and sane” fireworks this year are Desert Hot Springs, Indio, Coachella and Blythe. “Safe and sane” fireworks, such as sparklers, do not shoot into the air. All other fireworks are illegal in all desert cities.