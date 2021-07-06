Palm Springs to review outdoor merchandise display policy, asking for public input ahead of Thursday council meeting

News Headlines

Palm Springs city council is set to review the rules when it comes to outdoor merchandise displays at their council meeting on Thursday, July 8th.

“The council’s just curious to see and we all are...would it enhance the downtown to have products outside on display? Would it be better if they just did windows and had everything inside?” said Nona Watson, CEO, Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Some shops already display merchandise outside their doors. Shop owners say the displays help attract customers and business.

“I would love to see my merchandise outside. We have people who look at the $9.99 rack and then come inside and want to try it on,” said Gabby Velazquez, Mario’s of Palm Springs.

“I often have sales and they can see the sign from the street. So a lot of times people do come in when they see the clothes out,” said Gwen Gatti, Tops n Tees, Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce is encouraging businesses owners and residents to share their thoughts on the display policy ahead of Thursday’s council meeting.

“I think it’s a matter of aesthetically...how would you like your downtown to look? I think the parklets sort of raised that question, right? More going on on the streets and more downtown,” added Watson.

There’s a three-question survey on the chamber’s website where the public can provide input. You can take the survey by CLICKING HERE.