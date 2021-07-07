U.S. Forest Service issues warning to public after several illegal campfires extinguished in local mountains

News Headlines

It’s officially wildfire season and authorities are asking the public to be extra cautious during the dry, hot months ahead.

In the mountains above the Coachella Valley, several fires have burned in the last few years. Just last month, the Flats Fire destroyed two homes and more than 300 acres in the Santa Rosa mountains just off Highway 74.

The area is prone to fires around this time each year. “Any ignition source can start a pretty big fire fast,” said Lee Beyer, Fire Information Officer, U.S. Forest Service.

Beyer says the U.S. Forest Service is asking for the public’s help in preventing fires. He says 18 illegal campfires were addressed by fire patrols this past holiday weekend across the San Bernardino National Forest.

In one example near Big Bear, he says an illegal fire ring was built on top of pine needles and actually started a small wildfire. It was less than 100 feet away from a sign that read “no campfires.”

“Unfortunately we see that way too often,” he said.

He says it’s rules like this that can’t afford to be broken. “Fire burns a lot faster uphill. We can easily burn thousands of acres in an afternoon.”

Beyer says anyone cited for an illegal campfire must appear in federal court for a hearing. Fines can range from $5,000 to $10,000.

“You will go explain to a federal magistrate judge...why you had a fire during fire restrictions. If you’re illegal campfire starts an actual wildfire, that could be millions.”