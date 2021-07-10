Barricaded man surrenders to deputies in Coachella

News Headlines

A man barricaded himself inside a Coachella home Saturday evening and ultimately surrendered to deputies, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The incident began around 5:50 p.m. No force was used and no one was injured. The man is being arrested on multiple felony charges.

Thermal station deputies along with SWAT team members responded to the incident at a house in the 85600 block of Baghdad, in the city of Coachella. Authorities say the man was a wanted armed suspect.

