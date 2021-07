News Headlines

One person is dead and six others were injured in a traffic collision involving two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. The accident was reported at 1:37 p.m. on the I-10E near Hargrave St. in Banning.

Firefighters responded to the accident and found one person ejected from a vehicle. Six patients were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

