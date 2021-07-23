TODEC offering vaccines every Friday in downtown Coachella

News Headlines

TODEC, a local non-profit, held a vaccine clinic on Friday at their office on Sixth St. in Coachella.

The clinic is offered each Friday and organizers say walk-ins are welcome from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Ismael Cruz with TODEC shared that it’s part of their efforts to vaccinate some of the most vulnerable in the east valley.

“A lot of people live in trailer homes...sometimes there are three or four families living there. A lot of them are in the fields in tight spaces always working together,” said Ismael Cruz, TODEC.

Cruz says in addition to their weekly vaccine clinic, they also do mobile outreach trying to bring vaccines and information directly to east valley residents.

“A lot of people who have migrated here from Mexico or other places...sometimes people have never gotten a vaccine before. A lot of people are legit scared,” he said.

Cruz says they are hoping to spread the word about their weekly clinic and improve vaccine numbers in the area.

TODEC is located at 1560 Sixth St. Coachella, CA 92236