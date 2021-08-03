Palm Desert Aquatic Center looking to hire 20 lifeguards

News Headlines

There’s currently a lifeguard shortage at the Palm Desert Aquatic Center. They are looking to hire about 20 more lifeguards to help keep the center up and running during the hot summer months.

“Unfortunately, Saturday and Sunday are going to be cut due to lack of lifeguard staff,” said David Keyes, Manager, Palm Desert Aquatic Center.

Keyes says this upcoming weekend is the final weekend the Aquatic Center will be open until they’re able to hire additional people.

News Channel 3’s Madison Weil spoke with an off-duty lifeguard to explain what it takes to come on board.

“I think most people could probably do it as long as you can withstand the heat. We have a larger pool...it’s an olympic size pool so you do need to be able to swim 500 yards,” said Kenny Cross, Lifeguard, Palm Desert Aquatic Center.

Cross says the pool is 15.5 feet deep due to the high dives. As a result, those interested will have to complete an exercise swimming to retrieve a 10-pound brick from the deep end.

The final requirement is to tread water for two minutes without using your arms.

The center says they’re offering $15.50 an hour for the job and as an added perk, they’ll even certify new lifeguards for free.

“If you can pass the prerequisites and have an interview with us, we’re not charging you to take that class which is sometimes worth $250-300,” added Keyes.



Those interested can visit the center’s website or call them at (760) 565-7467.