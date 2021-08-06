What counts as ‘proof’ you’re vaccinated and what to do if your vaccine record is lost or stolen

News Headlines

Bars and restaurants on Arenas Street in Palm Springs are officially asking customers to show proof of being vaccinated or alternatively, a negative COVID-19 test before coming inside. Starting in just three weeks, this will be standard for all bars and restaurants in Palm Springs.

With the new rules about to go into effect, some questions have been raised about what counts as proof.

What kind of proof should you carry to show that you’re vaccinated?

While the city of Palm Springs doesn’t clarify the specifics in their announcement online, News Channel 3’s Madison Weil spoke with Riverside County’s Emergency Management Department to learn more about options for those vaccinated.

Shane Reichardt, Senior Public Information Specialist for the Department, says you can’t go wrong with your physical vaccine card along with an ID. However, if you’d prefer to leave your original card at home, you can present the digital version of your vaccine record. You can access this by visiting http://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov/.

“That’s just a lot easier to carry around and keep it on your phone to be able to present that if you get to a business where they do want to see that proof,” said Reichardt.

Once you visit that website and enter your information, you’ll be texted a link that will bring up your digital record on your device. If you’re having trouble with the online system, you can call 1-833-422-4255 for assistance.

Reichardt added it’s not a bad idea to take a photo of your original card to keep on your phone just in case.

What if your original card was lost or stolen?

If you were vaccinated in Riverside County, Reichardt says there’s good news. You can get your physical vaccine card replaced by calling (951) 358-5000.

“We do keep records of who was vaccinated, so we have that information available. It’s just a matter of reissuing the cards,” he said.