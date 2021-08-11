Valley hospitals clarify new COVID-19 visitation policy

News Headlines

New hospital visitation rules went into effect on Wednesday for all hospitals across California.

Visitors will now need to provide proof of vaccination or alternatively, a negative COVID-19 test from the prior 72 hours.

The public health order was issued by the California Department of Public Health.

“Now with the increased infectivity and the increased case number...we are concerned. And we want to keep our policy consistent with the state,” said Dr. Euthym Kontaxis, Medical Director, Tennity Emergency Dept. Eisenhower Health.

Valley hospitals began asking visitors for vaccination proof or a negative COVID test result on Wednesday morning.

“We average about 200-300 visitors a day...and we have only had to turn away four people today,” said Michael Ditoro, Chief Operating Officer, Desert Care Network.

Those without proof or a test result will be referred to resources nearby.

Local hospitals say a physical vaccine card or electronic copy will suffice as “proof.” As for the COVID-19 test result, they say both PCR and antigen tests will be accepted.

There is one exception to the new policy — visitors of end-of-life patients will not have to provide documentation.

“Certain other extenuating circumstances...we will make arrangements for protective equipment as needed,” said Dr. Kontaxis.

Valley hospitals added it’s important to clarify that the new policy applies only to visitors. It is not meant to deter patients from coming in during an emergency or for other scheduled treatments.

“It is not inclusive of patients whether you’re a scheduled patient for surgery, an emergency department patient, if you have an outpatient visit, you do not have to be fully vaccinated to come to the hospital. We are here to care for you,” said Ditoro.

“Any patient that comes in, we’ll take care of. That’s our mission,” said Dr. Kontaxis.