FDA expected to authorize third vaccine booster shot for immunocompromised

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a third COVID-19 booster shot for certain immunocompromised people, as early as Thursday or Friday this week. 

The booster shot would be a third shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines currently available. 

“The FDA is closely monitoring data as it becomes available from studies administering an additional dose of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised individuals,” an FDA spokesperson told CNN. “The agency, along with the CDC, is evaluating potential options on this issue, and will share information in the near future.”

