Valley school districts clarify extracurricular safety policies

After a difficult year of isolation, several social and extracurricular activities are resuming at valley schools.

“It’s very important. It’s connectedness to the school. It’s been very long since our students have had that opportunity,” said Deanna Keuilian, Director of Secondary Curriculum and Instruction, PSUSD.

“It’s being able to get a sense of normalcy and hope for this next school year,” added Marcus Wood, Senior Director of Secondary Curriculum and Assessment, DSUSD.

Our local school districts say kids can once again take part in most sports, clubs and after school events.

“Our sports teams have been out conditioning and preparing for the upcoming seasons,” said Wood.

While masks are not required for athletes while they compete, some other changes can be expected.

“Some of the safety factors as it relates to water and their own containers...those have continued,” explained Wood.

Additionally, for now, some large-scale events like dances are on hold at certain schools as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Administrators also say contact tracing is essential in the event of a positive case on campus.

“If there’s ever a situation where there’s a positive case we want to respond quickly,” said Keuilian.

Masks will continue to be worn for all indoor activities.

“When we have our expanded programs after schools, we’ll follow the same protocols with masks, distance...whatever we need to do to keep our students safe,” said Michael Wilhite, Senior Director of Elementary Curriculum and Assessment, DSUSD.

All three local school districts say they’re following state guidance closely and will make adjustments to social and extracurricular policies if necessary down the road.