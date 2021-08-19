Valley theaters and museums to receive millions as part of American Rescue Plan

News Headlines

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz is meeting with the CEO of Desert Theatreworks in Indio on Thursday morning to discuss the positive impact of the American Rescue Plan - Shuttered Venue Operator Program (SVOG).

Several local theaters and museums are receiving funds as part of this program:

* Desert Theatreworks community theatre in Indio, which received nearly $250,000;

* The McCallum Threatre in Palm Desert, which received $3.8 million;

* The Mary Pickford Theater in Cathedral City, which received $2.6 million;

* The Fox Cineplex in Banning, which received over $450,000; and

* The Palm Springs Air Museum, which received nearly $1 million.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. to hear from Dr. Ruiz and local venues impacted by the program.