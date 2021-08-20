Voter 411: How to cast your vote in the upcoming recall election

News Headlines

The California gubernatorial recall election is just around the corner. If you’re a registered California voter, you might have received a text this week letting you know that your ballot has been mailed to you. The Registrar of Voters Office says if you haven’t received your ballot in the mail already, it should be arriving soon.

“It is your choice whether or not you choose to vote in-person, even though you have a vote-by-mail ballot,” explained Brooke Federico, Public Information Officer, County of Riverside.

There are three ways to make sure your vote counts:

You can find a list of drop off locations and polling places inside your voter information guide or online.

When you open your mail-in ballot, you’ll see two questions. On the frontside, voters will provide a 'yes' or 'no' answer to the question: “Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?”

On the backside, voters can select a candidate “to succeed Gavin Newsom as Governor if he is recalled.” Voters can choose to leave this question blank, if they prefer.

“You could answer the first question and skip the second question...your ballot will still be counted for that first question,” said Federico.

If you’re planning to vote in-person, check your voter information guide (mailed to your residence) on the back right corner to see your assigned polling place. You can vote in-person on september 11, 12th, 13th or 14th -- Election Day.

“It’s important to note that there are protocols in place to ensure that every registered voter is able to vote once and only once,” said Federico.

The Registrar says if you’re voting in-person, the team on site will void the mail-in ballot sent to your residence.

Here in the Coachella Valley, there is also an early voting option: residents can vote in-person at the Westfield Mall in Palm Desert on September 3rd, 4th or 5th.

If you haven’t registered to vote, it’s not too late. You can register to vote up until August 30th and still receive a mail-in ballot. You can also register in-person at a polling place and receive a provisional ballot.