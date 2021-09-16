ACLU submits letter to California Attorney General seeking investigation into Riverside County Sheriff’s Department

News Headlines

The ACLU and several community groups sent a strongly-worded letter today to the California Attorney General.

They are Calling for an investigation into the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, saying they have data that backs up their claims of Excessive force, racist policing policies, and rampant patrol and jail deaths in the department.



They also allege that jail inmates suffer from "Inhumane jail conditions," made especially worse during the pandemic.



News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the Southern California chapter of the ACLU over these claims.

We reached out to the Sheriff's Department for a response, but have not heard back.

You can view the full letter sent to Attorney General Rob Bonta here: https://aclusocal.co/ag-bonta-rsd