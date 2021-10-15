Fans visit the valley for the final weekend of the BNP Paribas Open

Fans filled the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Friday for the BNP quarterfinals.

“It’s been beautiful out here I’m really enjoying it,” said David Sturdyvin, Visiting from Portland, Oregon.

Many of them — visiting the valley just for the final weekend of the tournament.

“The people here are awesome. I like watching players that are the top level of their game…it’s hard to find them,” said Scott Holt, Visiting from LA.

Fans are staying in hotels across the valley and taking advantage of the shuttles to the stadium. The tournament brings a much-needed boost in business for local hotels still struggling from the pandemic.

Last year’s BNP was one of the first large scale events to be cancelled just days after fans had arrived in town.

“People had just checked in. We were a full house. That Monday morning people were checking out and going home,” shared Jill Schvaneveldt, Director of Sales at Homewood Suites La Quinta.

This Homewood Suites sits right across the street from the tournament. “People want to be here because they can walk over there. It’s one of our best events of the year,” she said.

Hotels and fans alike shared they’re just grateful the BNP is back.

“There’s fewer people here I would say...but on the tennis court the energy is still there,” said Lori Akers, visiting from Chico.