City of Palm Springs asks residents to fill out survey on current COVID restrictions

The City of Palm Springs is encouraging residents to take a survey online to share input on current COVID-19 restrictions. According to a release:

"The Chamber of Commerce on behalf of the City of Palm Springs is seeking input on requirements that were put in place in early August to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in response to a surge due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

New cases among Palm Springs residents started to decline a few weeks after the new rules were put into place and are now significantly less per capita than our neighboring cities. While things have improved since the peak of the surge, we’re not yet to the very low numbers we saw prior to the most recent surge. Youth, many of whom are too young to be eligible to be vaccinated, now make up a disproportionate share of new COVID cases. The City is requesting resident input."

The survey asks residents to share their thoughts about the current mask and vaccination requirements, among other policies.

Click HERE to take the survey.