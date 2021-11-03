‘They won’t have immunity unless you do’: Valley mother and OBGYN discuss vaccine safety

Health officials are urging pregnant women and new mothers to get vaccinated if they have not already done so — adding that new studies place pregnant women in the ‘high risk’ category when it comes to COVID-19.

News Channel 3’s Madison Weil spoke with Bobbi Batres, a new mother from Cathedral City.

Weil first met Batres at Desert Oasis healthcare on the day she was getting her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Weil caught up with Batres again on Wednesday. She says she’s since received her second dose.

“I didn’t have any adverse side effects thank God,” said Batres.

Batres says getting vaccinated was a decision she made carefully after consulting with her doctor.

“His comment that resonated with me...was that you need to stay alive for your son. As a new mom that hit home. It was like, wow this is real. And I have to do everything in my power to be here for my son. So I made the appointment that evening,” she said.

Batres says she got vaccinated after her son was born.

But OBGYNs say research now shows it’s safe — and encouraged — to get vaccinated during pregnancy.

“The CDC and ACOG have both brought out statements saying that vaccination is safe for women at ALL stages of pregnancy,” said Dr. Lilia Pacini, OBGYN, Desert Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lilia Pacini explains the vaccine crosses the placenta and provides protection for the baby as well: “15 days after vaccination with the mRNA vaccines...there are antibodies in the baby’s system.”

For new moms who did not get vaccinated while pregnant, she says it’s not too late to pass antibodies to your baby. Antibodies from the vaccine can be transferred through breastfeeding as well.

“For him to just have some level of protection helps me sleep better at night knowing that I’ve made decision with his best interest in mind as well as mine,” added Batres.

Dr. Pacini says pregnant women are also eligible for a booster shot as they are considered immunocompromised.

She recommends those going in for their first shot choose either Pfizer or Moderna.

As for Batres, she says the decision is ultimately up to each mother. She encourages moms to have that conversation with their doctor.

“Do your due diligence. It’s so important. Especially because you have to be the advocate for your child. Especially in this situation. Because they won’t have immunities...unless you do,” she said.